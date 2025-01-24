PSX gains 842 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 842.70 more points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 114,880.49 points as compared to 114,037.79 points on the last trading day.

A total of 632,039,226 shares were traded during the day as compared to 675,540,473 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs37.800 billion against Rs. 30.469 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,226 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 61,454,571 shares at Rs 7.71 per share, Sui South Gas with 57,677,562 shares at Rs.43.92 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 33,767,457 shares at Rs.1.79 per share.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs72.18 per share closing at Rs 1,220.00 whereas runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs 24.71 rise in its share price to close at Rs.928.98.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.199.33 per share price, closing at Rs 3,092.46, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 90.01 rise in its per share price to Rs.21,599.99.