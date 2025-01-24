SBP injects Rs10.31 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs10,317.5 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday. The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 24, 2025 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs9,611.5 billion offered through 30 bids. The central bank received 30 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs9,611.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.04 to 13.10 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor. The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through 30 quotes for 7-day tenor at 13.04% rate of return. Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and further injected Rs706 billion into the market.. The central bank received 5 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs906 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.08 to 13.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted an amount of Rs706 billion offered through 5 quotes for 7-day tenor at 13.08% rate of return. Total amount offered at 13.08% was Rs600 billion out of which SBP accepted Rs400 billion on pro-rata basis.