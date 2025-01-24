‘Emilia Perez’ tops Oscar nominations

Transgender cartel musical ‘Emilia Perez’ topped this year’s Oscar nominations, earning 13 nods in an announcement on Thursday postponed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

French director Jacques Audiard’s Mexico-set movie ‘Emilia Perez’, released by Netflix, shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language film.

It was followed by the epic immigrant saga ‘The Brutalist,’ and the show-stopping Broadway adaptation ‘Wicked,’ which each picked up 10 nominations.

Bob Dylan’s biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ and Vatican thriller ‘Conclave’ bagged eight nods apiece. Voting deadlines had to be extended this month, as Los Angeles – the US entertainment capital and home city of the Academy Awards – was devastated by multiple blazes that have killed more than two dozen people and forced tens of thousands to flee. Nominees were unveiled in subdued circumstances, as a town that typically fixates on the Oscars race was instead fixated on yet more new fires burning north of the city. Even so, the glitzy Oscars ceremony is still set for March 2, capping months and millions of dollars of campaigning for golden statuettes. ‘Emilia Perez’, in which a narco boss transitions to life as a woman and turns her back on crime, picked up nods for best picture, best director, best-adapted screenplay and best international film, as well as multiple songs, score and sound nods.

Audiard told AFP on Thursday that he was ‘extremely thrilled’ by the sweeping recognition. The movie’s star Karla Sofia Gascon became the first openly trans acting nominee for Best Actress and Zoe Saldana was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Their more famous co-star, Selena Gomez, who has been criticised for her Spanish-language dialogue, missed out.

Nevertheless, the film easily surpassed the record for the most nominations for a non-English-language movie – previously held by ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and ‘Roma’, each with 10.

“I wonder if it’s becoming a trend – a desire to make films with different linguistic elements, unique actors, and distinctive themes,” said Audiard. For best actor, firm favourite Adrien Brody was nominated for ‘The Brutalist’ along with Timothee Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes and Colman Domingo.

But in an unexpected pick sure to ruffle a few feathers in the new White House, the fifth and final spot went to Sebastian Stan, for his unsettling transformation into a young Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’. The movie has drawn threats of lawsuits from the US president’s attorneys, particularly for a scene in which the then-property developer is shown raping his first wife, Ivana.

In real life, Ivana accused Trump of raping her during divorce proceedings but later rescinded the allegation. She died in 2022. Jeremy Strong, who plays the youthful Trump’s sinister mentor Roy Cohn, was also nominated for his supporting role, edging out the likes of Denzel Washington.

Meanwhile, in an intense race for best actress, A-listers Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman – who went all-out with their performances in ‘Maria’ and ‘Babygirl’, respectively – missed the cut. Instead, comeback queen Demi Moore, who charmed the industry with her Golden Globes acceptance speech for satirical body-horror ‘The Substance’, was nominated and is seen as the favourite. Her rivals include Gascon, ‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison and Brazil’s Fernanda Torres for ‘I’m Still Here’. ‘Wicked’ lead Cynthia Erivo was also nominated for best actress, alongside her co-star and pop music sensation Ariana Grande, in the supporting category.