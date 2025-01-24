BBC enlists Gilgit-Baltistan among top places to visit in 2025

From bubblegum-coloured lakes in Australia to a solar-powered safari camp in Botswana, BBC journalists provide a list of top destinations which tourists should explore in 2025. Travel has the power to connect, inspire and even transform us. But while travel should be a force for good, the past year has reminded us that it also has the potential to overwhelm and even harm the places we love due to rising overtourism in some places. Each of the 25 spots by BBC is not only welcoming visitors and offering incredible travel experiences, but also using tourism to support local communities, protect the environment or preserve their unique cultural heritage. Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan region is also among the 25 must-visit destinations in the world. The region is known for natural and serene environment. Home to one of the world’s most populated nations, Pakistan remains one of the great surprises for travellers. It also has five of the planet’s 14 peaks towering over 8,000m – including the world’s second highest, K2. It is much more than staggering mountain trails.