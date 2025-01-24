PTI formally boycotts fourth round of talks

PTI has decided to boycott the fourth round of talks with the government, a day after it announced that party founder Imran Khan issued directions to call off negotiations due to a delay over the formation of judicial commissions.

The PTI and the government had been engaged in talks to bring down political temperatures. After two rounds of meetings, the third round was held seven days ago (Jan 16) in which the PTI formally presented its demands in writing. Despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process has hardly moved forward on major issues – the formation of judicial commissions and the release of PTI prisoners.

On Monday, the government assured the PTI of a response to the opposition’s ‘charter of demands’ within seven working days after the party warned it would boycott the next round of talks if judicial commissions were not formed to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called the meeting for the fourth round, scheduled to be held on Jan 28 at 11:45am, according to a notification issued by the NA secretariat, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com. The meeting will be presided over by Sadiq and an invitation has been extended to the PTI.

Speaking at a press conference outside the Parliament House today, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, flanked by PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, and Ali Mohammad Khan, said that Imran had approved negotiations despite the long charge sheet against him and the party.

“The [stipulated] days have passed but the government has not announced the formation of judicial commissions even after [the deadline passed] yesterday,” he said, adding that the negotiations ended because the government was “not serious at any stage.”

He further said, “We presented them with simple demands during the negotiations. What was wrong with announcing the formation of a judicial commission?”

On Thursday, Gohar had said that the government had promised to form the requested judicial commissions within seven days, but it failed to do so.

“The PTI founder (has) said to call the talks off over the government’s failure to form the judicial commissions,” he said. He added that the PTI was hopeful of continuing the talks but they have to be called off “due to non-cooperation from the government.”

Regarding the session in the Parliament, Gohar said that eight laws were passed within 11 minutes. “Thirty-seven bills have been passed but none were debated,” he said, adding that they had been rejected by the President.

According to the Constitution, laws are passed considering the objection of the President, he added.

Even in India, the session lasts for six hours, he said, adding, “The world will remember how the House was run this year.”