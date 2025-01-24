Two militant commanders from Balochistan surrender

Two most wanted militant commanders from Balochistan and two other young men who had recently joined the militant organization have surrendered and joined the national mainstream.

The former Commander of the banned outfit namely Najeebullah and Abdul Rasheed announced to shun the path of violence and reject the so-called liberation moment in a press conference held in Quetta on Friday. The Balochistan Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi and Advisor to the Chief Minister Meena Majeed Baloch and DIG CTD, Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya were also present in the press conference.

Talking to the media, the former terrorist commander Najeebullah thanked the state for providing him with the opportunity to integrate into the national fold. He said that foreign elements working to sabotage the peace aims to destabilize the country.

Najeeb said, “I have seen the handlers’ true motives that removed the blindfold of so-called freedom from my eyes. The Baloch liberation movements have devolved into gang wars,”he remarked.

The succumbed commander revealed that he was joined terrorist group Balochistan Republican Party (BRP) because he was interested in politics and become a member of central committee.

He further said “I was 15 years old when I had joined the militant group as they brain washed me due to my immaturity”. He further revealed, “The so-called fighters in the mountains don’t even have proper meals a day, while terrorist commanders live lavishly abroad and ignore us. Our survival and security lie in the welfare of the state.”

Najeebullah was part of terrorist organizations for more than 14 years.

According to Najeebullah, he felt that they were being used for the interests of external forces.

Najeebullah said he had close links with Dr Allah Nazar, Bashir Zaib and Bramadagh Bugti. He said terrorist organizations lured Baloch youth into terrorism.

He said commanders of terrorist organizations were leading a luxurious life abroad and used low ranking terrorists. Children of terrorist commanders get higher education abroad while we are totally ignored.

Najeebullah said more youths want to join the national mainstream and he requested the government to pave the way for them.

On the occasion, provincial minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said, “A heinous game of terrorism is being played in Balochistan. Misguided individuals fighting their own institutions must return to the right path.” The provincial minister added, “Two key terrorist commanders have surrendered. The government welcomes such individuals with open arms. Terrorist organisations have dragged Baloch youth into the quagmire of terrorism.” The terrorists of the Baloch terrorist organizations continue to join the national mainstream by surrendering their weapons.

Due to the successful strategy of the state, two youths who were recruited for committing terrorism also surrendered.

Leader of terrorist organization Abdul Rasheed alias Khudaidad alias Kamash also surrendered and joined the national mainstream. According to Abdul Rasheed, in 2009, he met BLF commander Abid Imran. He said Abid Imran brainwashed him into becoming a terrorist.

Abdul Rasheed said in 2013 he met Dilip Shikari, who was the commander of the BLF’s Makran Division.

He said in 2016, he joined the baloch liberation army and was one of the senior commanders of Makran division.

He said he had close contacts with all commanders including Gulzar Imam alias Shanbe, Dilip Shikari, Moghadam Marri and Master Salim. He said he recognized the true face of the terrorist organizations after which he parted ways. Abdul Rasheed said he had surrendered himself to the government who honored him and was grateful to the government. Jangez Khan who had recently joined the militant organization, also revealed that he was offered Rs 100,000 and a motorcycle, but he regrets choosing the wrong path.”

The terrorist commander, Jangez Khan, said, “Commander Miraj instructed me to fight against the army and promised money and weapons in return. Jangez khan has also joined the national mainstream.