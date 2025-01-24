Punjab to provide Ramazan package to millions of families

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided in-principle to provide Nighaban Ramazan package to millions of families in the province.

While chairing a special meeting on the subject on Friday, she asked citizens to complete registration for Nighaban Ramazan package by February 15, and directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to ensure transparency.

Chief Minister said, “Nighaban Ramazan package is a right of the poor, and a duty of the government.” She added, “People should get their right with respect and dignity.”

Maryam reviewed various suggestions and recommendations regarding the package in the meeting. She was briefed by the relevant authorities about Registration in PSER Punjab Socio-Economic Registry that is a pre-requisite to register for the package and people can apply from home through the online portal.

The CM was also apprised that registration can be done in the Union Councils and Municipality offices. A dedicated helpline 080002345 has also been established for the purpose.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China starts bearing fruit and its benefits came to surface in just six weeks. Swift foreign investment has started coming in Punjab. For the first time in the province, e-mechanization of environment-friendly agriculture and solid waste management has started.

The MoU signing ceremony for modern AI-based machinery for solid waste between Beijing AI Force Tech and Daewoo Pakistan was held in the presence of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Chief Minister’s Office. The MoU was signed by AI Force Tech CEO Dr. Han Wei and Daewoo Pakistan’s Muhammad Khalid.

The Chief Minister met a delegation led by Beijing AI Force Tech CEO and Chairman Han Wei. In the meeting, it was agreed to set up an assembling and manufacturing plant for e-agriculture mechanization in Punjab. China’s AI Force Tech company will set up a plant to manufacture robotic agricultural equipment in Punjab. The meeting reviewed the usage of transportation robots and harvesting robots for the agriculture sector. Modern and automated AI technology will be promoted in the solid waste management sector in Punjab. Artificial Intelligence (AI) based automated machinery will be used for solid waste management.

Beijing AI Force Tech will develop an e-mechanized model farm on the outskirts of Lahore. The 17-acre model farm will use electric tractors, harvesters, land levelers and other machinery. AI Force Tech will install a solar energy system on the greenhouse for charging purposes. AI Force Tech will also introduce driver-less electric tractors in Punjab.

CM Punjab said, “The target of 15 to 16 foreign investments will be achieved in Punjab at the earliest. The partnership with Beijing AI Force is a major step towards achieving the vision of a clean and green Punjab. The Punjab government is committed to bring innovation in every public service sector. The agreement with Beijing AI Force is a big milestone towards Punjab’s environmental protection and promotion of modern technology.” She added, “The solid waste management system will be significantly improved through the usage of modern AI technology.”