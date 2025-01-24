Joint session approves 4 bills amid PTI protests

T The joint session began an hour late with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman and others attended the session. Bilawal reached the house after the session ended. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members were also present in the house. PTI parliamentarian carried placards in the house and continued protest vigorously during the session. The members of the opposition sought permission to speak on a point of order but the speaker refused to give the microphone to the opposition leader. The opposition protested against the speaker’s attitude and raised slogans against the PECA amendment. They stood on the seats and later threw the copies of agenda on speaker’s desk. The opposition members also demanded release of PTI founder Imran Khan. Later, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal tabled the Trade Regulations Amendment Bill 2021 and the Import and Export Regulation Amendment Bill 2023 in the house, which were approved. Senator Manzoor Kakar presented the National Excellence Institute Bill 2024 which was also approved. The house also approved the National Institute of Technology Bill 2024 by a majority vote.