UN Women Pakistan delegation visits PSCA headquarters

The United Nations Women Pakistan delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters, here on Friday.

The delegation included the Chief of Mission/Country representative of UN Women Pakistan along with other officials. The delegation was briefed by Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze. The delegation was briefed about Pakistan’s first virtual women police station, Child Safety Centre, and other departments. They were also briefed about the Operations and Monitoring Centre of the Safe City. The delegation was informed about the advanced features of the 15 Emergency Helpline System and the modern artificial intelligence-based system.