Pakistan, S Arabia resolve to further strengthen economic ties

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan in Davos, wherein the two figures agreed to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries, Pakistani state media reported on Thursday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit which is being held on Jan. 20-24 under the theme, ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’.

Aurangzeb briefed his Saudi counterpart on structural reforms, fiscal discipline and regulatory improvements that had contributed to improved investment climate in Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

“Both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the economic and financial ties between the two countries for shared prosperity,” the report read.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close regional partners and economic allies, and both countries signed 34 agreements worth $2.8 billion in October last year. The Kingdom is home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates, serving as the top destination for remittances for the cash-strapped South Asian country.

On Tuesday, Aurangzeb also met Saudi National Bank Chairman Saeed bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi in Davos and discussed with him banking sector partnerships between the two countries, Pakistan’s finance ministry said.

“The two leaders discussed potential financial cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, particularly focusing on strengthening partnerships in the banking sector,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The Saudi Export-Import Bank and Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah have also signed a $15 million financing agreement on the WEF sidelines, strengthening access to Pakistani markets and boosting trade and economic ties.