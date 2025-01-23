Gold prices dip by Rs 750 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 750 and was sold at Rs 286,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 287,450 on a previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 641 to Rs 247,799 from Rs 246,440 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs 225,323 from Rs 225,911. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs.3,401 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.26 to Rs 2,915 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,743 from $2,751, the Association reported.