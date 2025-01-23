Keys shocks Swiatek to set up Sabalenka Australian Open final

Madison Keys fought back from a set down on Thursday to shock Iga Swiatek in a nail-biter and set up an Australian Open final against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The 19th seed battled through a thrilling semi-final on a final-set tiebreak against the world number two 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) after Sabalenka had swept aside Paula Badosa in straight sets. Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek had not dropped her serve since the first round but was broken eight times by Keys, who saved a match point on her way to edging a see-sawing, marathon battle in 2hr 35min.

It is the American’s first final in Melbourne. It was the first time ever an Australian Open semi-final had been decided by a third-set 10-point tiebreak. Earlier, Sabalenka put her close friendship with Badosa aside to stay on track for a 26-year first.

The Belarusian world number one romped home 6-4, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

It was very different in the second of the semi-finals, as Keys flew out of the blocks and broke Swiatek in the opening game – the first time the Pole had dropped her serve since the first round.

It signalled the start of a roller coaster first set in which both players struggled for control. Three breaks each were exchanged before Swiatek finally edged it on her second set point after 49 minutes.

The world number two was far from convincing, and the second set saw a massive turnaround.

Keys surged back in sizzling fashion, breaking Swiatek four times, unleashing three huge aces in one game, as she took it to a deciding third set where she saved a match point before finally getting over the line.

Sabalenka has now won 20 straight matches at the Australian Open to close on a third consecutive crown – something that hasn’t happened this century.

The last person to achieve the feat was Martina Hingis in 1999 and only four other women have completed the three-peat – Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

Honestly, I don’t know. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my team that we’re able to put ourselves in such a situation,” Sabalenka said of being on the cusp of a third title.

“It’s a privilege, you know. If I’m able to put my name into history, it will mean a lot. It will mean the world to me.”

Sabalenka last year described Badosa as her “best friend” and “soulmate” and said she was “super happy” that they got to play each other on such a big stage.

“A tough match, tough battle,” she said.

“I hope she’s still my friend. I’m sure she’ll hate me for the next hour, day or two, but I’m okay with that, I can handle that.”

The 11th seed Badosa had stunned world number three Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach her maiden Slam semi-final at the age of 27 and came out swinging to open a 2-0 lead.

But that was as good as it got as Sabalenka powered back and sped to victory.

Despite losing, Badosa’s run to the last four capped a remarkable comeback after a brutal back injury in 2023 had her last year considering quitting tennis.