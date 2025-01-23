Indian minister doubts knife attack on Saif Ali Khan

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane raised his doubts about last week’s knife attack on Saif Ali Khan and questions if the Bollywood star was actually stabbed or ‘was acting’.

Days after Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder in last week’s burglary attempt at his Bandra home and sustained critical injuries in his neck and spine, BJP MLA from Kankavli, Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane has raised his questions about the theft incident at the actor’s home.

Speaking about the incident in a Thursday rally, Rane said, “I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking.”

“Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it,” he added, asking why the voice was not the same for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Notably, Mumbai police arrested the attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, on Sunday. A court remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

Speaking about the accused, Rane continued, “Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan’s house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses.” “Maybe he came to take him away. It is good, garbage should be taken away,” he added.