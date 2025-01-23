‘Ishq Murshid’ — Ahmed Jahanzaib rebuts claims made by Javeria Saud!

Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas’s ‘Ishq Murshid’ was the year’s most popular original soundtrack. People all across the world started humming the song when it went viral. Fans of Ahmed Jahanzeb’s music, who composed the legendary OST ‘Tera Mera Hai Pyar Amar,’ were reminded of why they adored his compositions when this song became the most popular love song of the year. Even though Javeria Saud has never been acknowledged for her work on the song, she recently asserted on Samaa TV’s morning show ‘Subh Ka Samaa’ that she is the original songwriter and lyricist of ‘Tera Mera hai Pyar Amar.’ She also asserted that she has been a victim of such scams multiple times before as well. Recently, beloved singer Ahmed Jahanzeb was present during Hum’s 20th-anniversary festivities, where he finally spoke out. In his defense, he claimed authorship, composition and vocalisation of the song. Ishq Murshid relied on him as his lone supporter for ‘Tera Mera Hai Pyar Amar.’ Following Javeria Saud’s remarks, he had earlier refrained from providing any further explanation.