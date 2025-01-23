PM vows to make ‘Uraan Pakistan’ successful

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday Pakistan was put on the path of development due to the support of brotherly countries. He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association which called on him in Islamabad on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Pakistan Broadcasters Association Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood, Mir Ibrahim Rehman, Naz Afreen Saigol, Shakeel Masood, Nadeem Malik and Kazim Khan. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and top officials of the information ministry were also present. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that after attaining stability in the country’s economy, the government had resumed the journey of economic development and growth from where it was halted in 2018. He said Pakistan witnessed a golden era of economic development under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. “The credit of significant decline in inflation and interest rate goes to the hard work by the government economic team,” said the prime minister. The prime minister said that the relationship between government and media was based on mutual trust. He said the government always welcomed constructive criticism by the media. “The government believes in media being the fourth pillar of the state,” the prime minister said, adding that there was complete freedom of expression in the country.