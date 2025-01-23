Minister says 57 lives saved through air ambulance service

Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that 57 lives have been saved through the province’s Air Ambulance Service.

He shared this during a meeting on Thursday, where progress on the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2024-25 and upcoming ADP 2025-26 projects was reviewed.

The meeting, chaired by Khawaja Salman Rafique, was attended by Secretary Emergency Services Punjab, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, who provided a comprehensive briefing on various initiatives.

The minister highlighted that the Motorway Ambulance Service is fully operational across 74 interchanges and 1,588 kilometers, ensuring prompt rescue services. Under the Chief Minister’s Internship Program, 2,593 interns have been registered in the Punjab Emergency Services Department.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also emphasized the importance of the Rescue Cadet Corps Program, through which students in colleges and universities are receiving essential training.

Furthermore, Community Emergency Response Teams are being established at the Union Council level to enhance disaster preparedness across Punjab, he added.

According to the minister, all these efforts align with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is focused on ensuring effective public service delivery.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer elaborated on various initiatives, including the expansion of emergency services to towns, the recruitment of human resources, the establishment of Community Emergency Response Teams in rural areas, and the upgradation of the Rescue academy. The provincial minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing progress and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening emergency services in Punjab.