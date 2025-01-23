ITP issue 88,000 fine to motorists in a month

In an effort to keep the traffic safe and hustle free, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken strict legal action against more than 88,000 drivers, and 187 cases were registered for serious violations in one month.

According to a statement of the ITP, over 18,000 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded at various police stations. The traffic watchdog, conducted 135 anti-encroachments drives across various areas of the city.

The violations were included as lane violations, red signal violations, zebra crossing violations, driving on the wrong side, riding without helmets, driving without a license, over speeding, one-wheeling and illegal parkings.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that to ensure the enforcement of traffic laws in the federal capital, additional personnel were deployed for field/market duties, and more forklifts were assigned to deal with illegal parking.

Traffic officers were also equipped with speed cameras to effectively control speeding on the Srinagar Highway and Expressway. Additionally, the Islamabad Traffic Police Highway Patrol Unit is effectively active in dealing with traffic violations and performing its duties efficiently.

Moreover, surprise checking points have been set up in two shifts to ensure effective enforcement, with the presence of traffic officers. Smart Traffic Response Unit is systematically active in maintaining traffic flow in construction zones. Traffic police also ensured smooth flow of traffic on Islamabad roads during high level foreign delegations visits.

Similarly, due to Islamabad Traffic Police effective planning no incidents of fatal accidents reported on the eve of New Year night. Public awareness campaigns have been launched through various social media platforms and FM Radio 92.4.

He further added that, The Islamabad Traffic Police is also conducting road safety workshops for drivers who violate traffic rules, which are also provided to applicants seeking a driving license. The education wing, through volunteers, is educating road users and drivers about road safety and traffic laws.

Furthermore, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with various organizations to raise public awareness of traffic issues. Special refresher courses have also been started to further enhance the skills of police officers.

Traffic chief said that to resolve citizens’ traffic-related issues, the Citizen Traffic Police Liaison committee has been activated. The police appeal to citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Police by adhering to traffic laws while driving, so that an integrated traffic system can be maintained and the enforcement of traffic laws can be ensured.

The traffic police is taking every possible measure to prevent accidents and ensure the supremacy of the law, and is striving to provide the best possible services within the current resources, he added.