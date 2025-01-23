Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb was the Chief Guest at the Pakistan Pavilion lunch hosted by the Pathfinder Group under the theme “Investment in Pakistan,” on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In his address, the minister highlighted the measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and underscored the country’s investment potential, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Olivier Schwab, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, was also among the speakers at the event.