Saba Qamar takes time off to ‘heal and recharge’

A-list actor Saba Qamar Zaman gave a life update to her fans, sharing that she is taking a much-needed step back from social media to ‘heal and recharge’.

Saba Qamar, who had her fans worried since she has been missing from social media for some time, assured her concerned followers that she is doing fine and is on a needed break to spend time with herself.

“To my lovely fans who are worried about me, I just wanted to say thank you for all the love and concern,” she began. “I know I haven’t been posting much or making stories lately, and I really appreciate you all checking in.” “Sometimes in life, you just need to take a step back, be quiet for a bit and give yourself some time to heal and recharge. That’s all it is,” she clarified. “I’m okay, so please don’t worry about me.”

In the end, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor assured, “I promise this is just a little pause, not the end of anything. Even the brightest stars need to rest sometimes so they can shine even brighter.”

“I’ll be back soon, full of energy and positivity and I can’t wait to share more moments with you all. In the meantime, take care of yourselves and keep smiling. Love you all so much,” Qamar concluded.

Notably, eminent actor Saba Qamar, with memorable projects like ‘Sar-e-Rah’, ‘Fraud’, ‘Cheekh’ and’Besharam’ to her credit, was appointed Pakistan’s first National Ambassador for child rights by UNICEF, last October.