Yasir Nawaz talks about Feroze Khan

Director Yasir Nawaz recently made headlines with his comments about actor Feroze Khan. He is known for giving hit dramas like ‘Chup Raho’ and films like Wrong No. and Wrong No.2.

He made these remarks while appearing in Ushna Shah’s talk show ‘After Hours’ where he discussed his role in Feroze’s rise in the showbiz industry besides talking about other topics. During the frank conversation, he claimed, “I launched Feroze Khan’s career,” insinuating that he deserves recognition for bringing the actor into the limelight.

He disclosed further that it was his decision to cast Feroze in the 2014 drama Chup Raho alongside Sajal Aly.

Yasir added that Feroze was suggested to him by someone when he was merely working as a VJ and had no previous acting experience.

Despite this, director said he saw potential in him and decided to take the risk. “I am the one who gave the world a star,” he said.

While Yasir’s statements highlight his belief in discovering talent, it remains to be seen how Feroze Khan will respond.