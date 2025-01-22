PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,598 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,598.82 more points, a negative change of 1.39 percent, closing at 113,443.43 points as compared to 115,042.25 points on the last trading day.

A total of 743,632,966 shares were traded during the day as compared to 767,270,814 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs35.245 billion against Rs.31.825 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,93 of them recorded gains and 307 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 100,218,430 shares at Rs 1.7 per share, Cnergyico PK with 96,976,679 shares at Rs.7.36 per share and Fauji Cement with 83,552,040 shares at Rs.38.58 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs349.99 per share closing at Rs 21,900.00 whereas runner-up was Hoechst aPakistan Limited with Rs 183.27 rise in its share price to close at Rs.3,291.79.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.107.96 per share price, closing at Rs 1,857.50, whereas the runner-up was Mari Energies Limited with Rs 64.55 rise in its per share price to Rs.594.98.

World Stocks

European markets opened higher while Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments on tariffs raised uncertainty in Chinese markets.

France´s CAC 40 gained 0.7% to 7,827.19, and Germany´s DAX added 1% to 21,253.12. Britain´s FTSE 100 added 0.4% to 8,578.57. The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.4% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Investors in Asia were relieved on Monday after Trump decided not to immediately impose significant tariffs on China. But on Tuesday, Trump said he was considering a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports over concerns about fentanyl being smuggled from China to the U.S. via Mexico and Canada.

Trump has promised sweeping moves to reshape global trade and the economy, often at the expense of other countries. Hong Kong´s Hang Seng dropped 1.6% to 19,778.77, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9% to 3,213.62.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.6% at 39,646.25 after Trump announced a joint venture that aims to invest up to $500 billion in infrastructure related to artificial intelligence. Softbank Group Corp.’s Japan-listed shares surged 10.6% on Wednesday.

Taiwan´s Taiex also gained 1% after Trump’s AI investment push, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. increasing by 1.3%. Elsewhere, South Korea´s Kospi added 1.2% to 2,547.06 and Australia´s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 8,429.80. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 6,049.24, while many markets around the world took only tentative steps following Trump´s return to the White House on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 44,025.81, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6% to 19,756.78.

U.S. Treasury yields gave back some of their big recent gains that had cranked up the pressure on stock markets worldwide, while bitcoin pulled back from its record set the day before. The 10-year Treasury yield has been falling since an encouraging update on inflation last week, but it´s still well above where it was in September, when it was below 3.65%. In the foreign-currency market, the values of both the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar after Trump said he expects to put 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting on Feb. 1.

In the cryptocurrency market, which has surged amid hopes Trump will make Washington friendlier to the industry, bitcoin pulled back from its record above $109,000 set on Monday and was trading just above $105,000 early Wednesday, according to CoinDesk.

Also early Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 29 cents to $76.12 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 31 cents at $79.60 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 155.70 Japanese yen from 155.51 yen. The euro cost $1.0440, down from $1.0430.