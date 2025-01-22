Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support to Kashmiris

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for occupied Kashmir and its people until the achievement of their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“As long as the people of Kashmir do not get their right to self-determination according to the United Nations resolutions, we will continue our political, moral, and diplomatic support,” the premier said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s first Daanish School Center of Science and Technology Center of Excellence in Bhimber on Wednesday.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Prime Minister’s Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, ministers and members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference.

He also condemned India’s ongoing atrocities in the illegally occupied territory, reiterating that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain. “Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, is committed to supporting our Kashmiri brothers,” added the premier.

Referring to the establishment of a Daanish School in AJK, he said that the project was the brainchild of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and was initially aimed at providing quality education to the talented and intelligent children of the less developed areas of Punjab whose parents were unable to bear their education expenses.

“Thousands of students are now serving different key departments after completing their studies from Daanish Schools,” he added. The prime minister further said the talented orphans and poor children were enrolled in Daanish Schools which would bring an educational revolution in the country.

Shehbaz also said the students get free books, meals and boarding facilities. Similarly, he said the school buildings would be separate for girls and boys.

Announcing that more Daanish Schools will be established soon in Neelum and other areas of AJK, the prime minister said more such educational facilities would also be opened in Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The premier said all funds for the schools would be paid by the federal government and directed the relevant authorities to construct and operationalise the schools within one year.

PM Shehbaz pointed out that the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who were fighting for their independence, would be happy to see their brothers getting such high-standard education facilities.

The premier further stated that the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan were taking steps to provide the best possible facilities in the education and health sectors.

He further said due to the incumbent government’s prudent steps, the inflation rate and subsequently the policy rate had come down significantly while the country’s exports and foreign remittances also witnessed a notable increase.

Shehbaz said the World Bank, in its 10-year plan, had also allocated US$20 billion for various projects in Pakistan.

“We have saved the country from falling into default by resolving key economic challenges,” he said, adding that the government was committed to successfully completing the programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PM Shehbaz noted that the country could not see development and prosperity until the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism.

“Pakistan armed forces and the security forces are rendering great sacrifices in the war against terrorism which must be acknowledged,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that those conspiring against the country will fail.