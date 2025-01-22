Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 presented in provincial assembly

The Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 was moved in the provincial assembly by Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt on Wednesday.

Hina Pervaiz Butt stated that the bill aims to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to prevent acid-related crimes. Under the proposed law, vendors will be required to obtain a license from the licensing authority, which will be administered by the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district.

Additionally, the bill imposes a ban on the sale and purchase of acid to individuals under the age of 18.

The bill has been referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs for review, with the committee expected to present its report within two months.