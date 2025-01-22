£190 million scam, biggest corruption, bribery case in Pakistan history: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the 190 million pounds scam was a mega corruption case in the history of Pakistan.

In a televised media talk, he said that during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule, Shahzad Akbar who headed the then Asset Recovery Unit had shown £190 million handed over by the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom as confiscated money.

He said that a note was put up to the then Prime Minister regarding 190 million pounds recovery.

But in gross violation of law, he added, the amount was transferred to the Supreme Court account and used for payment of the fine imposed on the tycoon by the apex court.

The international media also headlined the 190 million pound case verdict as punishment for corruption as there was solid evidence of graft, misuse of power and authority.

He said the then-ruling couple took two hundred kanals of land as a bribe, Al-Qadir Trust was formed, and 5-carat rings were taken from the tycoon whose fine was paid through 190 million pounds.

In sheer violation of rules, a sealed envelope was brought to the cabinet meeting and its approval was taken without even sharing details of the content, despite some member’s objections.

The Supreme Court had termed the case as a classic example of robbing Peter to pay as the money was taken from one hand and given to another in case of daylight robbery.

The government of Pakistan’s money was misused and billions of rupees of public money was practically handed over to the person who was found guilty of money laundering in the UK.

He said the National Accountability Bureau had been investigating many cases of corruption and land grabbing against Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz.

He said the NAB has made it clear that whatever money will be spent on the Dubai project will fall under the category of money laundering.

He remarked that the 190 million pounds case was an open and shut case as undeniable evidence against Malik Riaz and his son was on record.

Malik Riaz has been declared an absconder as he was not ready to face cases registered against him, he maintained. The British government cancelled the visas of Malik Riaz and his son as a punishment when it was proven that money that was seized from him was the property of the government of Pakistan.

He wondered how the PTI social media platforms were linking this matter with Seerat.

He requested them to keep religion out of politics and such corruption cases.

They should face cases of corruption and bribery in the courts and should not try to hide their heinous crimes behind religion, he added.