PM’s aide urges edible oil industry to adopt environmental sustainability practices

Coordinator of the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Wednesday called for strengthened collaboration between government bodies and industry stakeholders to achieve climate resilience and sustainability objectives.

She underscored the critical need to reduce emissions in order to support Pakistan’s agricultural and economic stability.

During a meeting with a six-member delegation from the edible oil industry led by Seatrade Group CEO, Omar Najib Balagamwala, the Prime Minister’s aide emphasized the importance of sustainable sourcing, energy efficiency, waste management, and circular economy practices as essential steps toward fostering a cleaner environment.

“These industries are crucial to our national economy, but they must also shoulder the responsibility of minimizing their environmental footprint to align with the government’s climate goals,” Alam said, stressing that adopting eco-friendly practices is key to ensuring growth does not come at the expense of the environment.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Rana Ahmad Atiq Anwar, Federal Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, senior officials from the Ministry of Climate Change, and Member of National Assembly Riaz Ul Haq.

Omar Najib Balagamwala, CEO of Seatrade Group, shared that the edible oil industry faces several challenges, including shipment issues, and technical barriers to importing oilseeds.

Romina Khurshid assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to facilitating the industry and urged industry leaders to explore sustainable production alternatives adding: “Pakistan’s climate strategy must address the environmental repercussions of food production,” Alam emphasized, advocating for responsible sourcing of raw materials, cleaner production techniques, and waste reduction efforts.

Although comprehensive data on waste generated by the oil and ghee industry is lacking, Alam pointed out that the sector generates significant amounts of solid, liquid, and packaging waste.

She stressed that implementing proper waste management and waste-to-value strategies could alleviate these issues.

Furthermore, Alam called for targeted research into greenhouse gas emissions specific to the edible oil industry, urging environmental organizations to conduct studies that would provide more accurate data to support the country’s climate goals.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change, Rana Ahmad Atiq Anwar stressed the importance of nurturing the edible oil industry to enhance both economic growth and sustainability. “We are working to facilitate the industry,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s efforts to boost local production and reduce the country’s reliance on imports, which currently account for 90% of Pakistan’s edible oil consumption.

Federal Secretary for Climate Change Ministry, Aisha Humera Moriani reinforced the government’s commitment to supporting the development of the edible oil sector.

She highlighted the industry’s potential to contribute significantly to the economy while addressing environmental challenges.

Aisha Moriani also called on stakeholders to focus on capacity building, which she believes is vital for improving productivity and sustainability within the sector.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has called on the Lahore Qalandars to leverage the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season to promote climate awareness and encourage sustainable living.

During a meeting with the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Rana Atif who called on her on Wednesday, Alam emphasized the importance of using PSL’s peak visibility to highlight the critical need for climate action. She remarked that the collaboration will provide a significant opportunity to reach a broad audience and engage youth on the pressing challenges of climate change.

“The role of influential platforms like Lahore Qalandars is crucial in creating public awareness about the climate crisis,” said Ms. Romina. “This partnership is a step toward involving the youth and sports enthusiasts in building a sustainable future for Pakistan.”

The Lahore Qalandars, one of the flagship franchises of the PSL, are stepping forward to utilize their widespread fan base and powerful platform to educate and inspire the younger generation on climate-related issues. The team’s social media platforms will be key in spreading compelling content, including videos, infographics, and messages from players, to engage the public on sustainable practices.

Ms. Romina emphasized the potential of sports as a powerful tool for driving change and promoting sustainability in Pakistan. She believes that sports, with their widespread appeal and ability to unite people, can play a pivotal role in raising awareness about environmental issues.

“Through sports events and initiatives, players and organizations can inspire action towards greener practices and environmental consciousness. By leveraging the influence of sports, individuals and communities can be encouarged to adopt more sustainable lifestyles, contributing to a more eco-friendly and resilient Pakistan in the face of climate challenges”, she stated

Ms. Romina also suggested organizing on-ground activities such as school visits, fan meet-ups, and climate-themed events to directly engage fans and encourage climate-friendly actions. In addition, Lahore Qalandars’ players will actively participate in special programs to discuss the significance of climate action and offer practical tips on adopting sustainable practices.

Rana Atif, CEO of Lahore Qalandars expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “We believe sports can be a powerful medium to inspire change. Through this collaboration, we hope to contribute to a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.”

This groundbreaking partnership will roll out during the upcoming PSL season, with innovative content and impactful campaigns aimed at engaging the youth and raising awareness on the urgent need to address climate challenges.