Second meeting in 24 hours to speed up EV charging stations

Within 24 hours, another meeting of the Transport Department was convened at the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, alongside Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. The meeting resolved to expedite the establishment of charging stations for EV taxis.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, and other officials. During the meeting, the ministers were briefed on the operational model, benefits, and affordability of the electric taxis. The officials apprised that the passengers would be able to travel up to 200 km in EV vehicles for Rs. 1,800, thus the service would be economical and friendly to the environment as well. During the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed that the first batch of EV taxis be launched by February.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah instructed the relevant departments to ensure the timely completion of the necessary infrastructure, including EV charging stations. They emphasized that the EV taxi service would revolutionize Sindh’s transportation system by offering an environmentally friendly and affordable alternative, reaffirming their commitment to launching the service without delay. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that this initiative aligns with their vision for a modern and sustainable transport system. He added that it will create employment opportunities for the youth, protect the environment, and encourage investment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that their goal is to establish a comprehensive EV ecosystem in Sindh, encompassing everything from charging infrastructure to modern financing models. He added that, with the support of banks, EV taxis would be made available to unemployed youth on easy installment plans. He stated that the vision of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is to empower individuals and make them self-reliant, enabling them to contribute to a brighter future. The meeting also reviewed various banking models to ensure the availability, accessibility, and financial viability of EV taxis on easy installment plans for unemployed youth.