Emirates Airline to establish cargo hub at Karachi airport

Emirates Airline has announced to establish a major cargo business hub at Karachi airport, following an increasing demand for cargo business.

According to sources, Emirates has decided to make Karachi its cargo hub due to the growing demand for cargo services and has requested 90,000 square feet of land at the airport’s cargo terminal.

Currently, Emirates handles the largest share of cargo business from Karachi. In 2024, the airline transported more than 27,000 tons of cargo from the city.

In contrast, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), due to lack of attention and proper planning, managed to handle only 2,000 tons of cargo business during the same period. Sources revealed that the Karachi airport authority has already initiated the process of allocating space at the cargo terminal for Emirates Airlines.