Federal Govt Assurances: Senate committee seeks updates

The Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances, chaired by Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, convened today to discuss the updated status of various Government Assurances given by the Federal Government.

Firstly, the assurance regarding the missing file of House located in Sector I-10/4,Islamabad was taken up. The matter was raised by Senator Mushtaq

Ahmed. CDA officials stated that the matter is pending before the Civil Court and there isn’t anything that could be done except to represent the case before the CDA Board upon conclusion or withdrawal of civil suit.

However, the CDA has initiated the inquiry against the alleged ones. Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan astonishingly remarked that the CDA fail to notice the legality of file during the earlier five transfers, and on the six transfer of file, CDA termed the file fraudulent. It is unfortunate that the individual has to bear the burden of the malafide practices of CDA officials. The Committee disposed of the matter, stating that the CDA has failed in implementing the assurance and providing any relief to the aggrieved party.

Secondly, the assurance of solarization of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan was discussed. The matter was raised by Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar. QESCO officials said the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan, with a ratio of 70% and 30% to be borne by both governments, initiated the solarization project.

QESCO officials further that the process of solarization has started, and payments to the farmers of Pishin District have also been sent. The scheme will be implemented district by district. The Committee expressed satisfaction with the details and disposed of the matter.

In attendance were Senators Zameer Hussain Ghumro, Sajid Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Hidayatullah Khan, Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Humaira Ahmed, Special Secretary for National Health Services Regulations & Coordination Nasiruddin Mashhood Ahmad Mirza, Special Secretary for Interior Waqas Ali Mahmood, President PMDC Dr. Rizwan Taj and other senior officials from relevant Departments.