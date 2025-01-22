Balochistan govt, GHA settle down matters, announce to end strike

The Balochistan government and Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has settled down the matters and announced the culmination of strike.

After holding successful negotiations between the Balochistan government and the Grand Health Alliance, the medical services has been restore and announced the end of the strike.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, all matters have been resolved amicably, and the Grand Health Alliance has been given assurances to avoid any future strikes and protests.

He said that officials from the Pakistan Medical Association played a mediatory role in the negotiations between the Grand Health Alliance and the government.

It was made clear that the decision of the Balochistan High Court would be fully implemented, and all orders of the High Court would be followed.

He added that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar are committed to provide quality healthcare services to the general public.

The spokesperson mentioned that the ongoing reforms in the health department are for the greater public interest and will be continuously maintained.

The government clarified that public hospitals will be transformed into model health care centers for public service.

The resources of the health department are a trust of the poor people, and their proper utilization will be ensured.

The spokesperson further said that no illegal strike or action will be tolerated in the future.

The government is determined to uphold its authority, and government institutions will be run in accordance with the constitution and laws.

The Balochistan government has announced a coordinated approach to resolve the legitimate demands of medical staff.

Shahid Rind emphasized that the suspension of medical services, in light of public difficulties, is unacceptable, and uninterrupted medical services will be ensured in government hospitals.

He concluded that these actions have highlighted the Balochistan government’s commitment to public service and demonstrate its serious intentions in completing the ongoing reforms in the health sector.