Following the revolutionary “Insured Billboards” campaign, easypaisa is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Unilever Pakistan aimed at redefining worker safety in the outdoor advertising industry. Through this collaboration, the two industry leaders will address the safety challenges faced by billboard installers by promoting insurance coverage and raising public awareness about the importance of protecting workers in high-risk environments.

Unilever implemented a policy ensuring the safety of Out-of-Home (OOH) workers in 2024 and is now joining hands with easypaisa to generate awareness on this critical initiative. This partnership is a testament to both companies’ shared commitment to safeguarding the workforce that powers outdoor advertising, setting a new industry standard for worker well-being.

“Unilever has been a key player in utilizing OOH advertising, and it’s truly an honor for us to collaborate with them on this impactful initiative,” said Rifah Qadri, Executive Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at easypaisa. “We strongly urge other industry stakeholders to join us in setting a new standard by prioritizing the safety, well-being, and livelihoods of OOH workers, ensuring they receive the respect and protection they deserve.”

Javed Jafri, Country Head Media, Digital and Consumer Engagement, Unilever Pakistan, remarked, “The outdoor advertising industry is built on the relentless efforts of individuals working behind the scenes in challenging and high-risk environments. Javed Jafri Pakistan, we’re making a pledge to transform how this industry operates. By ensuring that skin fitters—our industry’s unsung heroes—are safe, respected, and fairly compensated, we’re going beyond just providing wages and safety gear. In collaboration with our trusted partners, we are taking meaningful steps to invest in the safety, livelihoods, and dignity of the workforce that forms the backbone of outdoor advertising.”

The partnership’s goals extend beyond merely raising awareness. easypaisa and Unilever envision an industry where worker insurance, enhanced safety measures, and a culture of respect and empowerment become the norm.

This collaboration is a call to action for other organizations across industries to step forward and prioritize the well-being of OOH workers. By joining forces, easypaisa and Unilever hope to inspire a broader movement to protect and empower the individuals who contribute so much to collective success.