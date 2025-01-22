India and US trying to arrange Modi meeting with Trump next month

Indian and US diplomats are trying to arrange a meeting in February between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington, two Indian sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the US and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas, two topics that will be on the agenda if the leaders meet, the sources said.

Trump’s return to the White House has raised worries amongofficials in New Delhi about imposition of tariffs on India, which he has listed as one of the countries that has high tariffs on US products and has indicated that he favoured reciprocating them. But the sources said New Delhi was willing to offer some concessions to Washington – although it has not been officially informed of any plans by US to impose reciprocal tariffs – and was also open to offering incentives to attract more US investment in India.