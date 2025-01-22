Prince Harry hails ‘monumental’ legal win over Murdoch newspapers

Prince Harry claimed a “monumental” victory over Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper group on Wednesday after the publisher settled his lawsuit, admitting unlawful actions at its Sun tabloid for the first time and paying substantial damages. Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles, had been suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, at the High Court in London, alleging the papers had illegally obtained private information about him from 1996 till 2011. NGN also admitted it had intruded into the private life of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. A source familiar with the settlement said the damages involved an eight-figure sum. “In a monumental victory today, News UK have admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices,” Harry and his co-claimant Tom Watson said in a statement. “Today the lies are laid bare. Today, the cover-ups are exposed. And today proves that no one stands above the law.