ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz in May 9 case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants on Wednesday for National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz, and others in connection with the May 9 riots. The warrants were issued after the individuals failed to appear in court for a case registered at Civil Lines Police Station, which also includes PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry.

PTI member of provincial assembly (MPA) Junaid Afzal Sahi, who along with Khayal Ahmad Kastro was declared an absconder for not attending the hearing, informed the court that a review petition has been filed and was adjourned.

The case involves the setting of a police van on fire, with PTI leaders accused of aiding the arson. The warrants follow the previous hearing where the leaders failed to appear.

The development comes amid ongoing legal challenges faced by PTI leadership, including founder Imran Khan, senior leaders like Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others, due to the May 9 incident. The riots, which saw military installations vandalized after Khan’s arrest in a corruption case, have led to accusations from the PDM and caretaker governments, as well as the current administration, which the PTI denies.

Following the riots, military courts tried those involved, sentencing 85 individuals, including Khan’s nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years. Although 19 convicts have been pardoned, PTI plans to challenge the convictions, criticizing the trials of civilians in military courts as a violation of justice.

The issue remains central to PTI’s ongoing negotiations with the government, with the party calling for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the riots and the events surrounding Khan’s arrest. PTI’s written ‘Charter of Demands’ includes inquiries into the legality of the events, the accessibility of high-security locations, and the handling of those arrested, with a focus on human rights violations.