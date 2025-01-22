PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in fire incident in Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire incident in a hotel in Turkiye.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the fire in a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in Northern Turkiye,” the prime minister said in a post on social media platform X.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation, especially, the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.