Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects

A meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board was held on Tuesday to review the sugar estimates and future prospects for 2024-25.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, said a news release.

The meeting also reviewed the sugar production and its requirement, and was informed that the sugar production has increased in January compared to December 2024. The minister said that sugar mills owners should invest in research to improve sugar production.

He assured that sugar mills owners will pay farmers a fair price for their sugarcane crops, encouraging them to cultivate more.

Tanveer said that in collaboration with provincial government’s sugar hoarding will be eliminated.

He highlighted that prices of all household essentials items are under control.