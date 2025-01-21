PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 802 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 802.56 points, a negative change of 0.69 percent, closing at 115,042.25 points as compared to 115,844.82 points on the last trading day.

A total of 767,270,814 shares were traded during the day as compared to 675,046,602 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs31.825 billion against Rs. 37.533 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,135 of them recorded gains and 266 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 114,034,653 shares at Rs 7.29 per share, Bank Makramah with 69,476,357 shares at Rs.3.53 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 64,227,770 shares at Rs.1.78 per share. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs121.84 per share closing at Rs 3,108.52 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 94.94 rise in its share price to close at Rs.9,194.94. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.299.49 per share price, closing at Rs 21,550.01, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 43.88 rise in its per share price to Rs.526.08.