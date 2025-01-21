Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after stabbing incident

Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital in Mumbai, five days after the stabbing incident at his home.

As reported by Indian media, actor Saif Ali Khan, who was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital of Mumbai for the past five days, due to the critical injuries he sustained in the knife attack at his home, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The actor left the hospital premises accompanied by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and they were later spotted arriving at their Bandra home.

According to the doctors, Khan is out of danger and is recovering well.

Meanwhile, Khan’s residence has received new, stricter security measures, which include the installation of CCTV cameras and an additional security gate beside the main gate.

Notably, Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder in a burglary attempt at his Bandra home on Thursday. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine.

On Sunday, Mumbai police arrested a Bangladeshi national, named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, 30, from Thane. The attacker had reportedly changed his name to Vijay Das and tried to mislead the investigation, claiming that he was a resident of Kolkata, however, his lie was nailed with a school leaving certificate, secured from his phone.

According to police, the accused entered the residential building with the intent of burglary at a wealthy man’s house but had no idea about Khan or his celebrity status.