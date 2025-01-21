Govt moves to review PTI demands as ‘deadline’ looms

Amid a seven-day ultimatum given by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to continue talks with the government, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that a sub-committee was formed by the government’s negotiation committee to respond to the opposition party’s charter of demands.

Sanaullah made the statement after attending a session of the government’s negotiation committee held under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at his office earlier today.

“We will give the government’s response to the opposition in the next meeting,” the PM’s aide told reporters at the lower house, adding that the sub-committee was reviewing the former ruling party’s demands.

When questioned about ex-premier Khan’s seven-day deadline for judicial commission, Sanaullah said that they were independent to deliver statements and make their moves, however, the government side would hand over its “written reply”.

To another question regarding the government’s plan to launch a judicial probe into the May 9 and November 26 events, he replied that the PTI would be apprised about the government’s response on judicial commission.

A day ago, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had announced that he received directives from the party’s founder to halt ongoing dialogue process with the government if it failed to form judicial commission on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, events. Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson of the government’s negotiation committee, said that the participants of today’s session have not taken a final decision to constitute a judicial commission on the PTI’s demand.

He said that the meeting, attended by all representatives from seven parties of the ruling coalition, reviewed the PTI’s charter of demands, however, no opinion has been established on it.

“Today’s meeting was positive and comprehensive […] such meetings will continue,” he said, adding that another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday (tomorrow) to deliberate on the opposition party’s demands. He reiterated that the government will give its reply to the former ruling party after the completion of seven working days.

“In our opinion, fourth meeting had been scheduled at the conclusion of the third one,” he said.

His statement came after the PTI chairman directed Gohar not to hold fourth meeting with the coalition government if judicial commission not formed in line with the party’s demand.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman, talking to journalists earlier today outside the parliament, reiterated that the dialogue process would not move forward if none of their two demands were accepted by the treasury.

“Dialogue is a democratic process which must be held,” said Gohar urging the government to negotiate with seriousness and sincerity to end disputes via talks.

To a question regarding Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the PTI lawmaker was of the view that the new US president was the choice of the American citizens.

He categorically rejected the allegations against the jailed former premier and his party seeking foreign support to get rid of their legal woes.

It may be noted that the former ruling party is currently in talks with the federal government on its demands, which include the release of its founder, Imran, and other PTI leaders and supporters in jail.

The party had presented its demands to the government’s negotiation committee in writing, seeking probes into May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 events, as well as the release of “political prisoners”, in a third round of parleys held on January 16.