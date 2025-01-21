PMD issues drought alert for parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a drought alert for parts of the country, warning of worsening conditions in the wake of below-normal rainfall and rising temperatures.

This follows an earlier advisory issued on December 9, 2024.

According to the PMD, rainfall from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, was 40% below normal across Pakistan, with Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab being the most affected provinces.

The rainfall deficits of 52%, 45%, and 42%, respectively, have been recorded. The drought is particularly affecting rain-fed areas.

In Punjab, mild drought conditions have been observed in Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Sindh is experiencing similar conditions in Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Tharparkar.

While in Balochistan, affected areas include Ormara, Kharan, Turbat, Panjgur, Lasbela, Dalbandin, and adjacent regions.

The PMD predicts that drought conditions are likely to aggravate in the coming months due to limited rainfall and above-normal temperatures, which may lead to moderate drought in some regions. Flash droughts are also anticipated.

The PMD has advised stakeholders and farmers to take pre-emptive measures to mitigate the impact of the drought. Farmers are encouraged to stay updated through the PMD’s official website for guidance on coping with the situation.