Imran, wife get new legal team, key party lawyers excluded

A new legal team has been formed for former PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, however, key party-affiliated lawyers have not been included. Notably, several key lawyers associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were excluded from the revamped lineup. The newly appointed team includes prominent names such as Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Salman Safdar, and Usman Riaz Gul. Other members include Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas, Arshad Tabrez, and Qausain Faisal Mufti. Additionally, Khalid Mehmood Yousaf, Chaudhry Ishtiaq, Abu Zar Niazi, Rai Salman Amjad, Shoaib Shaheen, Sardar Qadeer, Ali Ijaz Butter, and Mishal Yousafzai have also been brought on board. However, prominent PTI-linked lawyers such as Faisal Chaudhry, Barrister Gohar, and Sher Afzal Marwat were notably absent from the list, raising questions about the decision-making process behind the reshuffle. The revamped legal team is tasked with defending Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the high-profile Toshakhana case, which centres on allegations related to gifts received during Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister. Observers have speculated that the exclusion of seasoned PTI-affiliated lawyers indicates a potential shift in legal strategy as the case progresses.