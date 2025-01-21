Minister, Japanese envoy commit to strengthening bilateral ties

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, convened an important meeting with Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi here on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the quest to fortify bilateral ties and unlock new avenues for economic cooperation. As the two dignitaries engaged in a comprehensive dialogue, they underscored the vast potential for mutual growth and development, said a press release.

Pakistan and Japan have been economic partners for a long time, and now is the perfect opportunity to renew their relationship in economic terms, according to Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain. The Minister emphasized the need for cooperation in technical assistance and proposed starting a joint technical college in Pakistan to equip the young generation with skills tailored to the Japanese market.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain welcomed Japanese companies to Pakistan to train locals according to Japanese market demands. He also highlighted the importance of technical assistance and training programs, such as the Technical Intern Training Program and the Specified Skilled Workers Program.

The Minister noted that Japan is known for its strict adherence to rules and regulations, and therefore, Pakistan wants Japanese expertise to train its human resources and establish testing facilities in Pakistan. He also mentioned that Pakistan is working with South Korea on similar grounds and has seen significant success, with the number of Pakistanis going to South Korea increasing from 1,500 to around 5,000, and for the first time, around 20 to 30 workers from Balochistan will also go to South Korea. Almost 700,000 people are going abroad for jobs, and out of these, only a few are going to Japan. This number can be increased by establishing testing centers in Pakistan.

Mr. Muhammad Tayyab, DG BE&OE, said that if they get the testing facility, the OEPs (Overseas Employment Promoters) are set to give the training, which will increase the number of Pakistanis going to Japan. Last year, around 1,500 Pakistanis went to Japan, and around 1,100 went in 2023, and around 900 in 2022.

Mr. Naseer Khan Kashani, Managing Director, OEC, told that they have also sent Assistant Language Teachers to Japan, and some are completing the process to go to Japan, with their number being around 67.

The Japanese Ambassador, in his remarks, lauded Pakistan’s resilience and determination, acknowledging the country’s immense potential for growth and development. He reiterated Japan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic trajectory, underscoring the importance of human resource development, education, and vocational training in driving sustainable growth. The Ambassador also expressed Japan’s interest in collaborating with Pakistan to establish vocational training institutes, designed to equip Pakistani youth with the skills required to succeed in Japan’s highly competitive job market.

Both Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and the Japanese Ambassador concurred that the trajectory of Pakistan-Japan relations is poised for a significant upswing, with a renewed focus on economic cooperation, human resource development, and mutual growth. Deputy Secretary OP&HRD, Mr. Tahir Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting.