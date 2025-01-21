PM’s aide briefs South Sudan parliamentary delegation on SDGs

Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change and former convener of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Task Force, Romina Khurshid Alam briefed a high-level parliamentary delegation from South Sudan on the SDGs. The delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Nathaniel Oyet Pierino, visited the SDGs Secretariat on Tuesday

The meeting was part of an ongoing exchange aimed at fostering greater international cooperation on sustainable development. The SDGs, a set of 17 global objectives established by the United Nations in 2015, are designed to tackle pressing global challenges and promote a more sustainable, equitable, and peaceful world by 2030. The goals cover various critical areas, including poverty eradication, quality education, gender equality, climate action, and sustainable economic growth.

Romina emphasized the importance of these goals in addressing the interconnected challenges facing countries worldwide. She highlighted that the SDGs are not only about achieving sustainable development but also about ensuring that all nations-regardless of their size or economic status-have the opportunity to thrive while protecting the environment for future generations.

Romina said both Pakistan and South Sudan are highly vulnerable to climate change, facing similar challenges such as water scarcity, extreme weather events, agricultural vulnerability, and the loss of biodiversity. She called for collaborative efforts to enhance climate adaptation strategies, focusing on building resilience within vulnerable communities. Commenting on climate action, one of the key SDGs goals, the Prime Minister’s aide underscored that while many countries have taken initial steps to address climate change, there is a need for significantly scaled-up global efforts.

Romina Alam pointed to the critical importance of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty aimed at limiting global warming to well below 2°C, ideally to 1.5°C.

She emphasized that achieving this ambitious target requires urgent action to reduce carbon emissions, transition to renewable energy sources, and promote sustainable practices across industries globally.

She explained that despite the growing global commitment to climate action, many developing nations still face significant challenges including the lack of financial resources and technological support necessary to effectively combat climate change and adapt to its inevitable impacts.

“International community must work together to bridge these gaps, ensuring that vulnerable countries have the tools and resources needed to mitigate climate risks and build climate resilience”, she stated.

Deputy Speaker Nathaniel Oyet Pierino expressed great interest in the SDGs and conveyed South Sudan’s commitment to achieving sustainable development. He noted that South Sudan, as one of the world’s youngest nations, is keen to learn from the experiences of other nations in implementing the SDGs, particularly in areas like climate action and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation and the sharing of best practices, especially in the context of climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. Romina Khurshid Alam assured the delegation that Pakistan remains committed to supporting its partners in Africa and beyond, especially in helping them navigate the complex challenges of climate change and sustainable development.