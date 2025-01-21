Court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM

The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday upheld the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal arms and liquor case, questioning law enforcement over delays in executing the order.

Senior Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti’s court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after his repeated failure to appear in court. The judge also sought an explanation from the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations for not enforcing the arrest warrant.

Despite multiple court summons, the chief minister did not attend the proceedings. His lawyer, Raja Zahoorul Hasan, submitted an immunity application, requesting the court to decide on the acquittal plea before summoning the accused.

The judge rejected the application, stating that such requests were delaying the case and wasting court time.

The court noted that multiple warrants had been issued, but compliance reports were not submitted. It criticized the repeated exemptions sought by the defense, emphasizing the need for the accused to appear in person.

The case, registered at the Bara Kahu police station. However, the court adjourned the hearing till January 29.