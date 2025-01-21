Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism

Security forces have neutralised an Afghan national linked to terrorism in the country during an operation in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On January 11, 2025, an Afghan national, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan.”

“The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, Son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan,” the statement added. The statement said Ahmedkhel’s body was handed over to Afghan officials on Monday after necessary procedural formalities.

“Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the statement said. “Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR statement concluded.

Islamabad has consistently voiced concerns that the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) uses Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan, asking the Afghanistan government to rein in the group. Kabul denies the allegations. Owing to the issue, Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan have lately turned tumultuous, marked by frequent border skirmishes.