Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh organized a workshop at Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday, aiming to raise awareness among students about the Provincial Ombudsman’s role and its Brand Ambassador Program.

The workshop was addressed by Advisor to the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Rehana Ali, Registrar Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Masood Ishtiaq, and Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Professor Mir Muhammad Shah.

Rehana Ali explained that the Brand Ambassador Program aims to select 10 students from each university as ambassadors for the Provincial Ombudsman. These students will promote awareness about the Ombudsman’s role in dispensing justice and transparency within provincial institutions.

Masood Ishtiaq revealed that the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh was established in 1991 and has since expanded to 19 district-level offices. The department assists in resolving issues of underprivileged segments of society, including women, pensioners, and disabled individuals.

Ishtiaq also explained the complaint process, stating that anyone can submit a request on plain paper, free of cost, to the district office. The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh has the authority to take suo moto notice and can issue summons and warrants if necessary.

In 2024, the department received 9,151 complaints, with decisions made on 4,602 cases.

A public awareness campaign is being conducted through various channels to inform the public about the institution’s functions and powers.