Senate passes National Commission on the Status of Women Bill

The Senate of Pakistan has passed the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2025 aimed at improving the clarity and functionality of the existing legislation governing the commission’s operations.

The bill, introduced by the Minister for Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar, seeks to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012.

The key objective of the amendment is to refine the framework under which the commission exercises its authority, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of its efforts to address gender equality issues in the country. By ensuring a clearer understanding of the commission’s role and powers, the amendments are expected to streamline the commission’s operations and strengthen its capacity to carry out its mandate.

The passage of the bill marks a significant step towards better governance and the promotion of women’s rights in Pakistan.

The amendments are seen as a proactive measure to improve the implementation of policies that impact the status of women in society.