A Tale of Destruction and Losses for the Law Enforcement

The recent protests orchestrated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have inflicted severe financial and human losses on law enforcement agencies, with damages running into millions of rupees. According to a report by the office of the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad, three major protest events—on May 9, 2023, October 4, 2024, and November 26, 2024—caused extensive destruction to police infrastructure and public property. The total estimated financial loss from these protests exceeds 450 million rupees, with a significant portion attributed to the destruction of Safe City surveillance cameras, police vehicles, and buildings.

The May 9, 2023 protests resulted in extensive damage, with 82 police personnel injured, including some with serious injuries. Additionally, two police buildings were damaged, incurring an estimated loss of 30 million rupees, while 12 police vehicles were damaged, costing around 4.5 million rupees. The most substantial loss, however, was the destruction of 367 Safe City surveillance cameras, with an estimated replacement cost of 251.37 million rupees. This large-scale targeting of critical surveillance infrastructure has severely impacted the operational capabilities of law enforcement agencies in the capital.

Similarly, on October 4, 2024, the protests saw one police personnel martyred and 42 others injured. The attacks also resulted in damage to 13 police vehicles, with an estimated loss of 2.7 million rupees. The destruction of 221 Safe City cameras further added to the financial strain, with losses amounting to 63.64 million rupees. The authorities have noted that these incidents were deliberate attempts to disrupt surveillance capabilities and undermine public security.

The November 26, 2024 protests proved to be the most violent, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers personnel and injuries to 103 police officers, including 27 who sustained firearm wounds. The protests saw the destruction of 246 Safe City cameras, incurring a financial loss of 87.03 million rupees. Furthermore, 43 police vehicles were damaged, resulting in losses of approximately 10.7 million rupees. Law enforcement agencies have highlighted the significant strain placed on resources due to these violent demonstrations, which have left officers struggling to maintain order under increasingly difficult conditions.

In total, the PTI-led protests have resulted in the martyrdom of five law enforcement personnel and injuries to 227 police officers. The damage to police buildings, vehicles, and surveillance infrastructure has been substantial, with an overall financial impact of more than 450 million rupees. The destruction of 834 Safe City cameras alone accounts for over 402 million rupees in damages, severely compromising the effectiveness of public safety measures in Islamabad. Officials have reiterated their concerns over the targeting of police assets and have vowed to take strict action against those responsible for orchestrating these violent events.

The Islamabad police has condemned these acts of violence and destruction, and emphasised the need for holding the perpetrators accountable. The repeated targeting of state institutions, they argue, not only affects law enforcement operations but also erodes public trust in the security apparatus.