Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs 282,900 on Monday against its sale at Rs 282,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs.242,541 from Rs 242,112 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.222,337 from Rs 221,944. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.09 to Rs3,372 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs08 to Rs.2,890. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,708 from $2,703, the Association reported.