Neelam Muneer pens birthday wish for her husband

A-list film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan, who tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid earlier this month, penned a warm wish for her husband, on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Monday, Neelam Muneer shared an unseen picture with her husband Muhammad Rashid, as he celebrated his first birthday after their marriage.

“Happy Birthday,” she wrote on the picture. “Ya Allah, on his birthday today, I pray for my husband’s well-being, both in this world and the Hereafter.”

“Grant him good health, happiness and prosperity in abundance. Protect him from all harm, negativity, and distress, and surround him with Your divine light and protection wherever he may go,” she wished further.

To note, Neelam Muneer reportedly tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid earlier this month, when she shared the first pictures with her other half, from their intimate nikah ceremony in Dubai.

Hailing from Mianwal Ranjha, a village in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, Rashid resides in Dubai, and runs a travel and tourism business there, along with three to four cafes and restaurants in the Gulf city.