‘Aladdin’ kicks off at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, has launched a five-day theatrical extravaganza, the play Aladdin, captivating audiences from day one.

Many children, accompanied by their parents, attended the opening show and thoroughly enjoyed the actors’ stellar performances.

Presented by Farooq Butt, the play features a captivating storyline, engaging dialogues, and enchanting visuals, bringing a beloved magical tale to life. The production will continue to mesmerize young fans of imaginative storytelling until January 22.

Commenting on the event, Chairman Alhamra, Mr. Razi Ahmed, highlighted the Council’s focus on children’s literature and arts, stating, “Initiatives like this play are a step towards inspiring children to connect with their language and literature from an early age. Magical stories spark immense interest among young minds.”

Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi also emphasized the importance of quality theatre for children: “Children’s theatre plays a vital role in shaping society, much like fragrance in a flower. Plays based on meaningful stories foster shared cultural values, aspirations and emotions. Alhamra is proud to lead this journey with continued success.”

The play promises to transport audiences into a world of magic and imagination, providing entertainment and cultural enrichment for families.